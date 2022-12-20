Create New Account
Liza Rey: Noël (from the album Noël Nouveau) - Smooth Jazz Version of "The First Noel"
Zackary Randalls
Published Yesterday

Sit back and relax to a wonderful smooth-jazz version of "The First Noel" that will give you some "peace on earth, goodwill to man." Enjoy Liza Rey on the harp, Lex de Azevedo on the keyboards, and the excellent backing instrumentalists.

christmasmusicholidayinstrumentalharpnew ageeasy listeningsmooth jazzyuletideliza reylex de azevedo

