China's Xi Jinping Plans To Meet US President Joe Biden In November

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p18i82cdf
08/13/2022 CNN-News 18: Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping are poised to meet in person for the G20 Summit in Bali in November. This will be Xi Jinping’s first international trip in three years since the COVID Pandemic broke out. Taiwan is going to be on the agenda