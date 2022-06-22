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The video was taken somewhere in Canada on November 4, 2018.



In Genesis 17:1, we read, And when Abram was ninety years old and nine, the Lord appeared to Abram, and said unto him, I am the Almighty God; walk before me, and be thou perfect. In Genesis 26:5, we read that Abraham strove to be perfect. The verse says, Because that Abraham obeyed my voice, and kept my charge, my commandments, my statutes, and my laws. God is asking us in the same way He asked Abraham to be perfect.



Like Abraham, we should obey God since, as Deuteronomy 32:4 says, He is the Rock, his work is perfect: for all his ways are judgment: a God of truth and without iniquity, just and right is he.



1 Corinthians 10:4 says, And did all drink the same spiritual drink: for they drank of that spiritual Rock that followed them: and that Rock was Christ. Christ Jesus is that Rock, not Peter, and He, Jesus or Yeshua, asks us to be perfect.



As He says in Matthew 5:48, Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.



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Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



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