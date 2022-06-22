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Walk before Me, and be thou perfect
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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43 views • June 22, 2022

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

The video was taken somewhere in Canada on November 4, 2018.

In Genesis 17:1, we read, And when Abram was ninety years old and nine, the Lord appeared to Abram, and said unto him, I am the Almighty God; walk before me, and be thou perfect. In Genesis 26:5, we read that Abraham strove to be perfect. The verse says, Because that Abraham obeyed my voice, and kept my charge, my commandments, my statutes, and my laws. God is asking us in the same way He asked Abraham to be perfect.

Like Abraham, we should obey God since, as Deuteronomy 32:4 says, He is the Rock, his work is perfect: for all his ways are judgment: a God of truth and without iniquity, just and right is he.

1 Corinthians 10:4 says, And did all drink the same spiritual drink: for they drank of that spiritual Rock that followed them: and that Rock was Christ. Christ Jesus is that Rock, not Peter, and He, Jesus or Yeshua, asks us to be perfect.

As He says in Matthew 5:48, Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuagenesisabrahamsonelohimperfectgodheadwalk before mebe thou perfect
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