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Hacking The Matrix ~ The Magic Kingdom Of Heaven
11Lavette11
11Lavette11
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4347 views • August 09, 2022

Sorry for the ending i pushed the wrong button and there was no going back , i will continue in the next video . i want to thank those who support this channel , i cannot do it without you ! I appreciate you more than you know . I took a huge hit going from over 12K subscribers on you tube to less than 600 here on Brighteon and this was only possible because of the few who have helped , i dedicate this video in honor of you all.

Great links below !New contact email NOT to be used with Paypal or Venmo those addresses remain the same for now .

[email protected]


Stellarium link it's free

 http://www.stellarium.org/


 free bitcoin faucet , free satochi every hour , bitcoin mining

https://freebitco.in/?r=6090318


Video link on how to find your cross on stellarium

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlL692D1isk&t=2s


Planetary Linguistics , learn the names of the planets http://nineplanets.org/days.html


Vedic Planetary Positions

 http://www.drikpanchang.com/tables/pl...


Word Origins Etymology

 http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?a...


alchemy website

https://www.alchemywebsite.com/


meet and greet video to connect with others in your part of the world

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFYZgT6rIA&t=7s


11Lavette11 Videos on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lavette?sort=created_at


If my videos help you won't you help me keep making them with a donation or becoming a sponsor . I have paypal used as Money to friends and family or as a gift and Venmo too just use my email address below for both . Postal Money Orders are accepted but sorry no checks or bank instruments of any kind .


do not email me @

[email protected] ~ only good for paypal or venmo

( i am currently locked out of the email account for now , it is still good for paypal & venmo ) i will have an alternate email listed above , my PO Box is here if you need to contact me personally and or privately otherwise the comment section i do not get notifications i have to go back and look for myself so patience is required .


New Mailing Address !

Lavette Hawkins

PO Box 1261

Atoka , Oklahoma 74525


Links for the flash drive library

it is free for all


UK ANCHOR :

[email protected]


US ANCHOR :

[email protected]


US ANCHOR :

[email protected]


AUSTRALIAN ANCHOR :

 [email protected]


US ANCHOR:

[email protected]


CANADA ANCHOR

[email protected]


SWEDEN / DENMARK / FINLAND ANCHOR

[email protected]


GERMANY ANCHOR

[email protected]


US ANCHOR

 [email protected]

for mailed flash drive

cloud download location

Instructions for Downloaders

—————————————-

Send an email to [email protected], requesting a download link for the flash drive library. I will reply with a link to the books that expires in 3 days.


cloud link to library courtesy of Gina and Darryl !


How it works is people just need to send an email to.... [email protected] ........they then send you a link (link is set to expire in 3 days) and you simply download the content you want.


Keywords
bibleastrologyreligionalchemykingdom of heavenlavettehacking the matrixmagic kingdom
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy