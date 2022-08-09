Hacking The Matrix ~ The Magic Kingdom Of Heaven

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Sorry for the ending i pushed the wrong button and there was no going back , i will continue in the next video . i want to thank those who support this channel , i cannot do it without you ! I appreciate you more than you know . I took a huge hit going from over 12K subscribers on you tube to less than 600 here on Brighteon and this was only possible because of the few who have helped , i dedicate this video in honor of you all.
Great links below !New contact email NOT to be used with Paypal or Venmo those addresses remain the same for now .
Stellarium link it's free
http://www.stellarium.org/
free bitcoin faucet , free satochi every hour , bitcoin mining
https://freebitco.in/?r=6090318
Video link on how to find your cross on stellarium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlL692D1isk&t=2s
Planetary Linguistics , learn the names of the planets http://nineplanets.org/days.html
Vedic Planetary Positions
http://www.drikpanchang.com/tables/pl...
Word Origins Etymology
http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?a...
alchemy website
https://www.alchemywebsite.com/
meet and greet video to connect with others in your part of the world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFYZgT6rIA&t=7s
11Lavette11 Videos on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lavette?sort=created_at
If my videos help you won't you help me keep making them with a donation or becoming a sponsor . I have paypal used as Money to friends and family or as a gift and Venmo too just use my email address below for both . Postal Money Orders are accepted but sorry no checks or bank instruments of any kind .
do not email me @
[email protected] ~ only good for paypal or venmo
( i am currently locked out of the email account for now , it is still good for paypal & venmo ) i will have an alternate email listed above , my PO Box is here if you need to contact me personally and or privately otherwise the comment section i do not get notifications i have to go back and look for myself so patience is required .
New Mailing Address !
Lavette Hawkins
PO Box 1261
Atoka , Oklahoma 74525
Links for the flash drive library
it is free for all
UK ANCHOR :
US ANCHOR :
US ANCHOR :
AUSTRALIAN ANCHOR :
US ANCHOR:
CANADA ANCHOR
SWEDEN / DENMARK / FINLAND ANCHOR
GERMANY ANCHOR
US ANCHOR
for mailed flash drive
cloud download location
Instructions for Downloaders
—————————————-
Send an email to [email protected], requesting a download link for the flash drive library. I will reply with a link to the books that expires in 3 days.
cloud link to library courtesy of Gina and Darryl !
How it works is people just need to send an email to.... [email protected] ........they then send you a link (link is set to expire in 3 days) and you simply download the content you want.