Hacking The Matrix ~ The Magic Kingdom Of Heaven

Sorry for the ending i pushed the wrong button and there was no going back , i will continue in the next video . i want to thank those who support this channel , i cannot do it without you ! I appreciate you more than you know . I took a huge hit going from over 12K subscribers on you tube to less than 600 here on Brighteon and this was only possible because of the few who have helped , i dedicate this video in honor of you all.

Great links below !New contact email NOT to be used with Paypal or Venmo those addresses remain the same for now .

[email protected]





Stellarium link it's free

http://www.stellarium.org/





free bitcoin faucet , free satochi every hour , bitcoin mining

https://freebitco.in/?r=6090318





Video link on how to find your cross on stellarium

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlL692D1isk&t=2s





Planetary Linguistics , learn the names of the planets http://nineplanets.org/days.html





Vedic Planetary Positions

http://www.drikpanchang.com/tables/pl...





Word Origins Etymology

http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?a...





alchemy website

https://www.alchemywebsite.com/





meet and greet video to connect with others in your part of the world

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFYZgT6rIA&t=7s





11Lavette11 Videos on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lavette?sort=created_at





If my videos help you won't you help me keep making them with a donation or becoming a sponsor . I have paypal used as Money to friends and family or as a gift and Venmo too just use my email address below for both . Postal Money Orders are accepted but sorry no checks or bank instruments of any kind .





do not email me @

[email protected] ~ only good for paypal or venmo

( i am currently locked out of the email account for now , it is still good for paypal & venmo ) i will have an alternate email listed above , my PO Box is here if you need to contact me personally and or privately otherwise the comment section i do not get notifications i have to go back and look for myself so patience is required .





New Mailing Address !

Lavette Hawkins

PO Box 1261

Atoka , Oklahoma 74525





Links for the flash drive library

it is free for all





UK ANCHOR :

[email protected]





US ANCHOR :

[email protected]





US ANCHOR :

[email protected]





AUSTRALIAN ANCHOR :

[email protected]





US ANCHOR:

[email protected]





CANADA ANCHOR

[email protected]





SWEDEN / DENMARK / FINLAND ANCHOR

[email protected]





GERMANY ANCHOR

[email protected]





US ANCHOR

[email protected]

for mailed flash drive

cloud download location

Instructions for Downloaders

—————————————-

Send an email to [email protected], requesting a download link for the flash drive library. I will reply with a link to the books that expires in 3 days.





cloud link to library courtesy of Gina and Darryl !





How it works is people just need to send an email to.... [email protected] ........they then send you a link (link is set to expire in 3 days) and you simply download the content you want.



