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Wildfire
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0 view • March 08, 2022
Posted 12June2013 Breslev English:
Slander and gossip are like a wildfire; some careless person lights a match, and no one knows what the damage will be when once out of our control...,
Slander and gossip are like a wildfire; some careless person lights a match, and no one knows what the damage will be when once out of our control...,
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