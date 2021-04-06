Black Supremacist Attacks U.S. Capitol

25 year old mentally ill millennial And Black Supremacist Noah Green Who according to his Facebook page was a Nation of Islam devotee. Apparently motivated by total desperation and hopelessness under the assumed millennial and black supported Biden Administration rammed his car into two Capitol police officers. Then a blockade on Constitution Avenue and proceeded to wield a knife attack resembling ISIS tactics.Killing 18 year veteran Capitol Police officer Billy Evans And injuring another.Noah Green truly is the Biden Administration’s worst nightmare. Green represents a black supremacy movement that the establishment assumes it has under its thumb.Just two hours before what Fox News reported was a “lone wolf” attack, the suspect allegedly posted a video on his Instagram account with a caption that said: “The US government is the #1 enemy of Black people!”In a separate Facebook post, Green claimed that “Satan’s rule over us is up”. And just as the Democrat's history is rooted in white supremacy. Black Farrakhan supporters inhabit powerful seats within the Democrat party.Lester Holt’s propaganda media didn’t know what to make of it. Clutching at straws for their quickly disintegrating anti American white supremacist preoccupation.Meanwhile the present moment lived by its own rules.In a Facebook post Noah Green had expressed what could be deemed a manifesto. And had declared the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah. Had he been a white supremacist, would it have really made any difference? Even the fringes of society apparently agree on the threat of totalitarianism occupying our government.Biden’s clueless response only validated the chaos his corporacratic Administration is stirring up. As the country grapples with autocratic rule by dementia.