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Biomass Factories Wiping Out Whole Forest to Create Clean Energy!!
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117 views • May 01, 2020
Reports are coming out that Biomass or Biofuel Factories & appearing all over Europe & the United States. These Factories can erase who forest for the sake of clean energy!? And Europe is getting funds from China to building Biomass Factories in they're countries!!?
Keywords
zgoldenreportbiomass factories wiping out whole forestbiomass factories isnt clean energybiofuel factories wiping out whole forestbiomass factories funded by chinabiomass factories exposedbiomass factories chopping down millions of treesmillions of trees cut to fuel biomass factoriesbiomass factories will be the death of humanitybiomass factories destroying whole entire forest
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