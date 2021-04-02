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The immune system & vaccines - Part 1
Data Dumper
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121 views • April 02, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey, March 30, 2021

How does the TH1 and TH2 Immune system work? Do vaccines affect the immune system balance?

References:
1. Virus Mania - 3rd edition
2. Healthy instead of chronically ill - Dr Joachim Mutter (German): https://www.amazon.de/Gesund-statt-chronisch-krank-ganzheitliche/dp/3898815269
3. CD8+ T cells: https://www.immunology.org/public-information/bitesized-immunology/cells/cd8-t-cells
4. IgG Subclasses and Allotypes: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4202688/
5. Eosinophil: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eosinophil
6. Cytotoxic T Cells: License https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Source videos https://www.youtube.com/attribution?v=IDvUBz_zQsc
7. Cochrane’s new donor: https://www.cochrane.org/news/cochrane-announces-support-new-donor

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Virus Mania book:

Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cm_sp=snippet-_-srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1

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Sam

https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCUXGlPgPt4
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