Charlie Kirk's Last Statement: "Trust Your Gut!"

:::: the reason why he died is obvious and also these evil satanists chose a schocking way to end his life so others in their control will have more fear for them(so they will be more obedient).also to push in motion civil wars,,, when he said "I always had that gut feeling and still have", thats when the satanists knew they could not convert him by heart! always trust your gut which is an inspiration from the Creator behind an invisble feel.

You can Support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform) by taking care of yourself,friends or family using one of the best products on the market for your Health at the Brighteon Store on my Channel.