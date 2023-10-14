Support Palestine, Israeli Rabbi emphasizes about Zionist occupation!

Orthodox Jewish rabbis affirm important statements about Israel's occupation of Palestine. They support the Palestinian government and the Palestinian people in reaction to Israel's brutal attack on Gaza. Israel is not a Jewish state. Zionists are and will never be able to represent the Jewish people, Zionism is not Judaism, they assert.Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
