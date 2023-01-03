New Year’s Eve 2023 was not marked by any ceasefire in Ukraine and strikes from the both side of the front lines continued as usual. While the Ukrainian media supported by the MSM complained about the brutal Russians who continued attacks on military and energy facilities during the holiday, the attacks of the Ukrainian Nazis on residential areas in the cities of Donbass on the festive night went unnoticed.

On the afternoon of December 31, explosions thundered in different regions of Ukraine, including in the capital.

The Russian Ministry of Defense revealed that among the targets there were the military industrial facilities of Ukraine involved in producing assault UAVs designed for committing terrorist attacks against the Russian Federation. The parking ramps and launch sites of the assault UAVs have also been destroyed.

In 2023, Russian drone and missile attacks continued.

So far, at least eight targets have been hit in Kiev, including the hotel where foreign “instructors” were based and the CHP-5.

In Khmelnytskyi, a rocket hit the base of a Special Operations Forces regiment as well as a storage site for UAVs designed to strike the Russian territory.

At least six strikes hit Nikolaev, including the temporary bases of military personnel. The Kulbakino airfield was also attacked.

Last night, air alert sounded in Eastern Ukraine for the third day in a row this year.

The precise strikes of the Russian forces allowed avoiding numerous casualties among the civilians in Ukrainian cities. In its turn, the Ukrainian military continued indiscriminate shelling of the cities of Donbass.

In 2022, 1091 civilians were killed by Ukrainian forces in the DPR. About 170 civilians, including 21 children, were killed in the LPR last year. Since January 1, about a dozen civilians more were killed in the Donbass.

On the New Year’s Eve, the Ukrainian military shelled a hospital in Pervomaisk in the LPR, where at least 6 civilians were killed, dozens of patients were evacuated.

It was also revealed that Ukrainian forces also fired at the college building in Makeyevka, where the Russian military was located. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 63 Russian servicemen were killed as a result of the strike of US-made HIMARS MLRS.

The Ukrainian command also tries its best to hit the Russian territories. On January 2, Ukrainian UAV hit an energy facility in the Bryansk region. Another UAV was intercepted near Voronezh. At night on January 3, two more UAVs were shot down near Sevastopol.

The first days of 2023 have already demonstrated that the warring parties do not intend to retreat from military methods and the fighting will continue in Ukraine with no less fury. At the moment, there is no hope that the new year will bring a sigh of relief to the war-torn country.

