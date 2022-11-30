The Madness Continues - Get some candles whilst you can!



Sub Heading:- UK Wind Power Got Within 1.1% of Its Installed Capacity Yesterday.





Original; Source:-

Produced by Paul Burgess B.Sc., M.Sc C. Eng. (retired)

IN THE INTEREST OF THE TRUTH





893 views Premiered 8 hours ago

Yesterday (28th November 2022) we came within 1% of having to start limiting power supply in the UK. This evening (29th November 2022) it may be even worse - this short 2 minute video explains the situation. What is clear is that we are being deceived as to just how tight the power supply situation is and its all down to UK governments and not the Ukraine war. The proposed solution by all the main stream parties will just make the situation much worse - not better.





