Trillion Dollar Nuke 'Upgrade' - Not An Arms Race?

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The Trump Administration continues to spend billions developing and "upgrading" the nuclear weapons arsenal, claiming at the same time that it's in response to Russian moves and that it's "not an arms race." Is there solid evidence to back US claims...or is this just another high-paid jobs program for the military-industrial complex?
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