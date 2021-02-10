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If this doesn't move your soul into action, I don't know what will. Rise up!
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163 views • February 10, 2021
In this documentary, I will show that this was the pandemic that was not
In this video Doctors are warning that this is the biggest hoax ever and :
-That this so called virus has never been isolated
-The PCR test used to test people is "scientifically meaningless"
-The cov!d vaxcines has never been tested for safety
-Pharmaceuticals companies are exempt from any liability for injuries or deaths from the vaxcines
Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: “DO NOT GET THE COV!D VA((INE”
https://thesilentwaronourchildren.wordpress.com/2021/01/28/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covd-vaine/
Proof: that “COV!D 9 TEEN” does not exist and the P.C.R test is “SCIENTIFICALLY MEANINGLESS”
tps://thesilentwaronourchildren.wordpress.com/2021/01/28/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covd-vaine/
Planet Lock down – The Crime of the Century
https://thesilentwaronourchildren.wordpress.com/2021/01/07/planet-lock-down-the-crime-of-the-century/
In this video Doctors are warning that this is the biggest hoax ever and :
-That this so called virus has never been isolated
-The PCR test used to test people is "scientifically meaningless"
-The cov!d vaxcines has never been tested for safety
-Pharmaceuticals companies are exempt from any liability for injuries or deaths from the vaxcines
Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: “DO NOT GET THE COV!D VA((INE”
https://thesilentwaronourchildren.wordpress.com/2021/01/28/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covd-vaine/
Proof: that “COV!D 9 TEEN” does not exist and the P.C.R test is “SCIENTIFICALLY MEANINGLESS”
tps://thesilentwaronourchildren.wordpress.com/2021/01/28/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covd-vaine/
Planet Lock down – The Crime of the Century
https://thesilentwaronourchildren.wordpress.com/2021/01/07/planet-lock-down-the-crime-of-the-century/
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