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If this doesn't move your soul into action, I don't know what will. Rise up!
The truth be told
The truth be told
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163 views • February 10, 2021
In this documentary, I will show that this was the pandemic that was not
In this video Doctors are warning that this is the biggest hoax ever and :
-That this so called virus has never been isolated
-The PCR test used to test people is "scientifically meaningless"
-The cov!d vaxcines has never been tested for safety
-Pharmaceuticals companies are exempt from any liability for injuries or deaths from the vaxcines

Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: “DO NOT GET THE COV!D VA((INE”

https://thesilentwaronourchildren.wordpress.com/2021/01/28/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covd-vaine/

Proof: that “COV!D 9 TEEN” does not exist and the P.C.R test is “SCIENTIFICALLY MEANINGLESS”
tps://thesilentwaronourchildren.wordpress.com/2021/01/28/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covd-vaine/

Planet Lock down – The Crime of the Century
https://thesilentwaronourchildren.wordpress.com/2021/01/07/planet-lock-down-the-crime-of-the-century/
Keywords
hoaxmaskvaccinenwoconspiracyilluminatidepopulationdoctorseugenicstenpennymikovitsbuttarcolemanmadejhodkinsonpcr-test
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy