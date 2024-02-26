Create New Account
🇺🇲🇷🇺🇺🇦 A Russian drone operator detects the presence of an American M1A1 Abrams tank west of Avdeevka
The Prisoner
8981 Subscribers
296 views
Published 17 hours ago

Probably further information will be transferred to the crews of loitering “Lancets” or FPV drones.

The offensive of the Russian Armed Forces is currently developing in the direction of this settlement.

Source @Intel Slava Z

