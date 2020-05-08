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Szczepienia Billa Gatesa na koronawirusa mają zabić i uszkodzić ponad 700 000 ludzi na świecie.
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2841 views • May 08, 2020
W niniejszym materiale Bill Gates stwierdza publicznie, iż jego eksperymentalne szczepienia na koronawirusa mają zabić i uszkodzić ponad 700 000 ludzi na całym świecie i że rządy będą musiały płacić tym ludziom odszkodowania. W dalszej części Alex Jones omawia problematykę całego zagadnienia wskazując na depopulacyjne, psychopatyczne zapędy multimiliardera Billa Gatesa.
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