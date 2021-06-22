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APPROVAL TO JAB 12 -15 YEAR OLDS IN NZ: PARENTS NEED TO SCREAM AT THE TOP OF THEIR LUNGS ABOUT THIS
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261 views • June 22, 2021
This video thanks to the hard work of Coronavirus Plushie: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/coronavirus-plushie/
Original video at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/haWSGlYUH2x2/
VAERS data: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
Ministry of Health Document about the Covid-19 Jab unknown to stop infection or transmission: https://bit.ly/3j0AWJA
Pfizer Vaccine trial completion date: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728
About vaccinating children, from the WHO website: https://bit.ly/2SXfXfP
Original video at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/haWSGlYUH2x2/
VAERS data: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
Ministry of Health Document about the Covid-19 Jab unknown to stop infection or transmission: https://bit.ly/3j0AWJA
Pfizer Vaccine trial completion date: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728
About vaccinating children, from the WHO website: https://bit.ly/2SXfXfP
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