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Latest MAGA News - Wednesday, 24th of February - Morning Coffee Edition
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230 views • February 24, 2021
NOTE: The Swamp seems to re-filling at present - so I changed the title of my videos to reflect the fact that my news is about Making America/Australia Great Again!
Today’s Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/irrefutable-proof-coming-soon-not-done-sidney-powell-responds-supreme-court-decision-ignore-election-fraud/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/02/23/senate-homeland-security-committee-hearing-on-january-6-capitol-hill-riot/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/ex-capitol-police-chief-intel-indicated-antifa-proud-boys-other-groups-would-join-on-jan-6_3708098.html
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/02/our_supreme_court_goes_full_nicaragua_in_pa_election_case.html
https://www.channel4.com/news/exclusive-we-are-going-to-take-this-trump-case-says-co-chair-of-facebook-oversight-board
https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/22/merrick-garland-may-hide-durham-report-from-public/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-biden-ag-pick-says-antifa-blm-attacks-courthouse-may-not-domestic-terrorism-happened-night/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/02/22/merrick-garland-vows-to-prioritize-prosecuting-capitol-rioters-and-their-abettors-n1427302
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/bob-woodward-justice-department-inspector-general-fbi-fisa-glorious-mistake
https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/02/23/law-enforcement-confirms-what-we-already-knew-about-the-capitol-riots-obliterates-democrats-narrative-n331791
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2021/02/our-reader-gm-gets-a-reply-from-the-pm-why-do-people-in-india-and-elsewhere-have-access-to-hcq-iverm.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/ex-capitol-police-chief-steve-sund-says-not-get-fbi-report-warning-violence-january-6-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-gop-leader-mitch-mcconnell-announces-support-open-borders-radical-merrick-garland-attorney-general/
https://youtu.be/vKs3a9NCv5g?t=236
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/02/facebook-behind-capitol-hill-riots-not-parler/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/02/facebook-behind-capitol-hill-riots-not-parler/
https://twitter.com/RyanAFournier/status/1364289547631271943
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/trump-submits-formal-appeal-reinstated-facebook-instagram/
https://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3490.htm
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/asked-if-illegal-border-crossing-should-stay-crime-garland-says-hes-never
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1364412338175148039
https://t.me/s/linwoodspeakstruth
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1364396909943803905?s=19
https://nationalfile.com/gab-banned-from-three-banks-in-three-weeks-due-to-media-smears/
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Note: I am no longer uploading my videos to YTube
Gab:
https://gab.com/Stroppy
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
Today’s Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/irrefutable-proof-coming-soon-not-done-sidney-powell-responds-supreme-court-decision-ignore-election-fraud/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/02/23/senate-homeland-security-committee-hearing-on-january-6-capitol-hill-riot/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/ex-capitol-police-chief-intel-indicated-antifa-proud-boys-other-groups-would-join-on-jan-6_3708098.html
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/02/our_supreme_court_goes_full_nicaragua_in_pa_election_case.html
https://www.channel4.com/news/exclusive-we-are-going-to-take-this-trump-case-says-co-chair-of-facebook-oversight-board
https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/22/merrick-garland-may-hide-durham-report-from-public/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-biden-ag-pick-says-antifa-blm-attacks-courthouse-may-not-domestic-terrorism-happened-night/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/02/22/merrick-garland-vows-to-prioritize-prosecuting-capitol-rioters-and-their-abettors-n1427302
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/bob-woodward-justice-department-inspector-general-fbi-fisa-glorious-mistake
https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/02/23/law-enforcement-confirms-what-we-already-knew-about-the-capitol-riots-obliterates-democrats-narrative-n331791
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2021/02/our-reader-gm-gets-a-reply-from-the-pm-why-do-people-in-india-and-elsewhere-have-access-to-hcq-iverm.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/ex-capitol-police-chief-steve-sund-says-not-get-fbi-report-warning-violence-january-6-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-gop-leader-mitch-mcconnell-announces-support-open-borders-radical-merrick-garland-attorney-general/
https://youtu.be/vKs3a9NCv5g?t=236
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/02/facebook-behind-capitol-hill-riots-not-parler/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/02/facebook-behind-capitol-hill-riots-not-parler/
https://twitter.com/RyanAFournier/status/1364289547631271943
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/trump-submits-formal-appeal-reinstated-facebook-instagram/
https://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3490.htm
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/asked-if-illegal-border-crossing-should-stay-crime-garland-says-hes-never
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1364412338175148039
https://t.me/s/linwoodspeakstruth
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1364396909943803905?s=19
https://nationalfile.com/gab-banned-from-three-banks-in-three-weeks-due-to-media-smears/
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Note: I am no longer uploading my videos to YTube
Gab:
https://gab.com/Stroppy
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
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