Eyewitness to RIOTS in France says THIS is the true cause

Glenn Beck





July 3, 2023





France is on fire. Nearly a week of protests and riots in response to a police shooting have led to violence, looting, and massive clashes on the streets in several cities. Ezra Levant, Rebel News Founder, has been in Marseille witnessing just some of the French turmoil. And he believes these riots go beyond a single, police-related incident. Rather, he tells Glenn, this is about a ‘real separation’ between the French people and the migrants who seem unwilling to adopt France — and its way of life — as their new home. And if this kind of ethnic tension doesn’t find a resolution, Levant predicts, these trends will continue to get worse not only in France, but around the world as well…





Head to http://franceonfire.com/ for more updates from Ezra about the situation unfolding in France.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEXNJt6418E