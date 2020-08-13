© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - August 13, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • August 13, 2020
itter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1293345909317697539
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/former-us-attorney-joe-digenova-says-john-brennan-clearly-part-durham-investigation-criticizing-npr-msm-reporting/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-blasts-dirty-cops-us-intel-agencies-sleazebag-wacko-john-brennan-brennan-takes-bait-responds/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/barr-may-secret-reasons-dropping-flynn-case-doj-lawyer-appeals-court/
Other News:
https://ordonews.com/it-began-to-fall-apart-a-concrete-block-fell-off-the-chinese-three-gorges-dam/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/ex-clinton-foundation-exec-linked-chinese-kindergarten-investigation-alleged-child-molestation/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://twitter.com/BlueSky4Ev3r/status/1293345762739466240?cxt=HHwWgMC9_czH8fIjAAAA
Other Interesting Stuff
https://twitter.com/ETheFriend/status/1290754585590747139
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3300.htm
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/former-us-attorney-joe-digenova-says-john-brennan-clearly-part-durham-investigation-criticizing-npr-msm-reporting/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-blasts-dirty-cops-us-intel-agencies-sleazebag-wacko-john-brennan-brennan-takes-bait-responds/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/barr-may-secret-reasons-dropping-flynn-case-doj-lawyer-appeals-court/
Other News:
https://ordonews.com/it-began-to-fall-apart-a-concrete-block-fell-off-the-chinese-three-gorges-dam/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/ex-clinton-foundation-exec-linked-chinese-kindergarten-investigation-alleged-child-molestation/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://twitter.com/BlueSky4Ev3r/status/1293345762739466240?cxt=HHwWgMC9_czH8fIjAAAA
Other Interesting Stuff
https://twitter.com/ETheFriend/status/1290754585590747139
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3300.htm
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.