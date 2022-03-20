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FULL INTERVIEW: Idiotic VAX Mandates and The Actual Origin of the COVID Virus with Karen Kingston | Flyover Conservatives
Flyover Conservatives
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► Karen Kingston is a business analyst and strategic marketer in the biotech industry. She began her career as a top-performing Pfizer sales representative in NYC and was quickly recruited to the marketing side of the business.

► miFight is an online platform providing documentation and analysis of COVID-19 healthcare issues, policies, and ‘vaccines’. miFight presents reasonable, documented clinical explanations of the harmful and sometimes deadly effects of the COVID-19 injections, where the FDA, CDC, and healthcare system have failed to provide answers. 

To learn more, check out mitruth.com and be sure to follow her on telegram at t.me/joinmifight

Watch our other interview with Karen Kingston: https://rumble.com/vrlzqj-karen-kingston-bio-tech-analyst-live-interview-from-reawaken-america-tour-d.html

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healthinterviewdeathconservativespodcastvaccinemediadoctorhospitalvaxnurseprotocolmandateflyoverpfizerkyrie irvingcovidclay clarkflyover conservativesreawaken americadavid and stacy whitedwake up speak up show upkaren kingstonmifightmi fight
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