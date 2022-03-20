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FULL INTERVIEW: Idiotic VAX Mandates and The Actual Origin of the COVID Virus with Karen Kingston | Flyover Conservatives
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2543 views • March 20, 2022
► Karen Kingston is a business analyst and strategic marketer in the biotech industry. She began her career as a top-performing Pfizer sales representative in NYC and was quickly recruited to the marketing side of the business.
► miFight is an online platform providing documentation and analysis of COVID-19 healthcare issues, policies, and ‘vaccines’. miFight presents reasonable, documented clinical explanations of the harmful and sometimes deadly effects of the COVID-19 injections, where the FDA, CDC, and healthcare system have failed to provide answers.
To learn more, check out mitruth.com and be sure to follow her on telegram at t.me/joinmifight
Watch our other interview with Karen Kingston: https://rumble.com/vrlzqj-karen-kingston-bio-tech-analyst-live-interview-from-reawaken-america-tour-d.html
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Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab-
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
► miFight is an online platform providing documentation and analysis of COVID-19 healthcare issues, policies, and ‘vaccines’. miFight presents reasonable, documented clinical explanations of the harmful and sometimes deadly effects of the COVID-19 injections, where the FDA, CDC, and healthcare system have failed to provide answers.
To learn more, check out mitruth.com and be sure to follow her on telegram at t.me/joinmifight
Watch our other interview with Karen Kingston: https://rumble.com/vrlzqj-karen-kingston-bio-tech-analyst-live-interview-from-reawaken-america-tour-d.html
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
►Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab-
http://FlyoverCarpet.com
https://TipTopK9.com/
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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