It is all ENVIRONMENTAL! - Heavy Metals, Glyphosates, Chemicals, Air pollution, EMF's, Fluoride Chelation with Clean Slate

www.therootbrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow



THIS VIDOE IS JAM PACKED WITH INFORMATION - ONE OF MY FAVORITES!

We are born with trans-generational toxicity coupled with heavy metals, forever chemicals, glyphosate, air pollution, EMFs, and fluoride. Find out the connection all these elements have on your health and why should be using Clean Slate as part of your detoxification program.



Clean Slate uses Zeolite, nature' s best detox mineral (of natural source, not the synthetic version) to as a chelating agent to rid the body of heavy metals, toxins, glyphosates, viruses, bacteria, fungus, fluoride, etc.



It reduces negative inflammation by removing the cause - heavy metals and toxins.

It increases absorption by removing toxins that may block nutrient binding sites.





06:45 We are all born toxic

In USA 84,000 chemicals are used

Worldwide 143,000 in commerce worldwide according to European Union Registry.

Researchers from the Environmental Working Group found the Body Burden to

be 287 industrial chemicals in blood of babies, with an average of 232 chemical

in umbilical cord blood.



An overview of all the body systems and subjects discussed in various ROOT videos.



16:47 Impact on fertility of environmental toxins ETC.



18:44 Fluoride etc



19:00 Addition by subtraction

Unlearning to supplement first: you need to reset the environment.

You have to get out the bad stuff first before you put in

the good stuff.

21:29 According to the WHO most chronic genetic diseases are mostly environmental

Most damage done in the womb. There is only one problem and when you take

care of that everything falls into line

23:00 120 DAYS FOR CELLULAR RENEWAL

Our cells are constantly renewing so with Clean Slate's chelating effect, cleaning

the body of heavy metals, toxins etc.:

5-7 Days - Intestinal Epithelial

10 Days - White Blood Cells & Platelets

7-14 Days - Taste Buds

28-30 Days - Lung & Skin

60 Days - Liver Renewal

120 Days - Red Blood Cells

23: 54 When to expect results - just wait - give it time!



28:00 Reconstructs you on all levels



34:31 Outcomes - Urine analysis before and after



43:40 Blood analysis of 38 year old smoker before and 10 minutes after Clean Slate



45:10 Heart Rate Variability test to see what happens in autonomic Nervous system and stress after taking 10 drops of Clean Slate and ZeroIn (ECGs) with Dr Rau.