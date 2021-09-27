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It is all ENVIRONMENTAL! - Heavy Metals, Glyphosates, Chemicals, Air pollution, EMF's, Fluoride Chelation with Clean Slate
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297 views • September 27, 2021
www.therootbrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
THIS VIDOE IS JAM PACKED WITH INFORMATION - ONE OF MY FAVORITES!
We are born with trans-generational toxicity coupled with heavy metals, forever chemicals, glyphosate, air pollution, EMFs, and fluoride. Find out the connection all these elements have on your health and why should be using Clean Slate as part of your detoxification program.
Clean Slate uses Zeolite, nature' s best detox mineral (of natural source, not the synthetic version) to as a chelating agent to rid the body of heavy metals, toxins, glyphosates, viruses, bacteria, fungus, fluoride, etc.
It reduces negative inflammation by removing the cause - heavy metals and toxins.
It increases absorption by removing toxins that may block nutrient binding sites.
06:45 We are all born toxic
In USA 84,000 chemicals are used
Worldwide 143,000 in commerce worldwide according to European Union Registry.
Researchers from the Environmental Working Group found the Body Burden to
be 287 industrial chemicals in blood of babies, with an average of 232 chemical
in umbilical cord blood.
An overview of all the body systems and subjects discussed in various ROOT videos.
16:47 Impact on fertility of environmental toxins ETC.
18:44 Fluoride etc
19:00 Addition by subtraction
Unlearning to supplement first: you need to reset the environment.
You have to get out the bad stuff first before you put in
the good stuff.
21:29 According to the WHO most chronic genetic diseases are mostly environmental
Most damage done in the womb. There is only one problem and when you take
care of that everything falls into line
23:00 120 DAYS FOR CELLULAR RENEWAL
Our cells are constantly renewing so with Clean Slate's chelating effect, cleaning
the body of heavy metals, toxins etc.:
5-7 Days - Intestinal Epithelial
10 Days - White Blood Cells & Platelets
7-14 Days - Taste Buds
28-30 Days - Lung & Skin
60 Days - Liver Renewal
120 Days - Red Blood Cells
23: 54 When to expect results - just wait - give it time!
28:00 Reconstructs you on all levels
34:31 Outcomes - Urine analysis before and after
43:40 Blood analysis of 38 year old smoker before and 10 minutes after Clean Slate
45:10 Heart Rate Variability test to see what happens in autonomic Nervous system and stress after taking 10 drops of Clean Slate and ZeroIn (ECGs) with Dr Rau.
THIS VIDOE IS JAM PACKED WITH INFORMATION - ONE OF MY FAVORITES!
We are born with trans-generational toxicity coupled with heavy metals, forever chemicals, glyphosate, air pollution, EMFs, and fluoride. Find out the connection all these elements have on your health and why should be using Clean Slate as part of your detoxification program.
Clean Slate uses Zeolite, nature' s best detox mineral (of natural source, not the synthetic version) to as a chelating agent to rid the body of heavy metals, toxins, glyphosates, viruses, bacteria, fungus, fluoride, etc.
It reduces negative inflammation by removing the cause - heavy metals and toxins.
It increases absorption by removing toxins that may block nutrient binding sites.
06:45 We are all born toxic
In USA 84,000 chemicals are used
Worldwide 143,000 in commerce worldwide according to European Union Registry.
Researchers from the Environmental Working Group found the Body Burden to
be 287 industrial chemicals in blood of babies, with an average of 232 chemical
in umbilical cord blood.
An overview of all the body systems and subjects discussed in various ROOT videos.
16:47 Impact on fertility of environmental toxins ETC.
18:44 Fluoride etc
19:00 Addition by subtraction
Unlearning to supplement first: you need to reset the environment.
You have to get out the bad stuff first before you put in
the good stuff.
21:29 According to the WHO most chronic genetic diseases are mostly environmental
Most damage done in the womb. There is only one problem and when you take
care of that everything falls into line
23:00 120 DAYS FOR CELLULAR RENEWAL
Our cells are constantly renewing so with Clean Slate's chelating effect, cleaning
the body of heavy metals, toxins etc.:
5-7 Days - Intestinal Epithelial
10 Days - White Blood Cells & Platelets
7-14 Days - Taste Buds
28-30 Days - Lung & Skin
60 Days - Liver Renewal
120 Days - Red Blood Cells
23: 54 When to expect results - just wait - give it time!
28:00 Reconstructs you on all levels
34:31 Outcomes - Urine analysis before and after
43:40 Blood analysis of 38 year old smoker before and 10 minutes after Clean Slate
45:10 Heart Rate Variability test to see what happens in autonomic Nervous system and stress after taking 10 drops of Clean Slate and ZeroIn (ECGs) with Dr Rau.
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