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The Turtle froze up again. They had to prop him up on both sides so he wouldn't fall over. Time for the Turtle to resign before he crokes on stage during the next interviw
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
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166 views • August 31, 2023

Ole Mitch obviously has some serious medical problems.  Maybe he was thinking about all the people our corrupt government has killed over the last decades while he was in control of the Senate.   Don't forget his is married to a Chinese Lady with suspicious connections to the Chinese government. Between him and Federman,  you would have to be brain dead, like they are, to not see what is going on.

Now for some good news.  I have put our big house - 3 stories 5 big bedrooms and 51/2 bath Estate home on the market for $850,000 USD.  It sits on a large parcel of land and is fulled gated and secure in an exclusive residential community here in Medellin, Colombia,  If you would like a sales package please let me know by sending me an email: [email protected].  Thank you

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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