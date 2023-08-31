Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Turtle froze up again. They had to prop him up on both sides so he wouldn't fall over. Time for the Turtle to resign before he crokes on stage during the next interviw
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
181 Subscribers
157 views
Published Yesterday

Ole Mitch obviously has some serious medical problems.  Maybe he was thinking about all the people our corrupt government has killed over the last decades while he was in control of the Senate.   Don't forget his is married to a Chinese Lady with suspicious connections to the Chinese government. Between him and Federman,  you would have to be brain dead, like they are, to not see what is going on.

Now for some good news.  I have put our big house - 3 stories 5 big bedrooms and 51/2 bath Estate home on the market for $850,000 USD.  It sits on a large parcel of land and is fulled gated and secure in an exclusive residential community here in Medellin, Colombia,  If you would like a sales package please let me know by sending me an email: [email protected].  Thank you

Keywords
sickmcconnelfederman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket