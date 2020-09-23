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20 Times President Trump Promised to Protect Americans With Pre-Existing Conditions
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12 views • September 23, 2020
20 Times President Trump Promised to Protect Americans With Pre-Existing Conditions
the lying demonrats continue to lie to scare ppl into thinking their pre existing health needs would be taken away
perhaps ppl should listen to what the president says not what the lying politicians & media whores tell them he says
the lying demonrats continue to lie to scare ppl into thinking their pre existing health needs would be taken away
perhaps ppl should listen to what the president says not what the lying politicians & media whores tell them he says
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