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FDA Hearing - Covid Vaccine Killing More Than They Save: Elephant in The Room. Dr.Steve Kirsch
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20 views • September 21, 2021
Dr. Steve Kirsch presentation to the recent FDA hearing on approval of vaccine boosters. It was this hearing that was instrumental in the FDA Panel's Decision to Reject COVID Booster Shot for Broad Use. The entire FDA hearing was 2+ hours, and this video is a clip of 2-minutes. Well worth your time for the very well done charts and statistics presented by Dr. Kirsch.
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