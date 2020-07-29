George Soros Army Crushes MLK's Legacy

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Call it like it is. A specter is haunting the United States. It’s nothing less than a radical communist political conspiracy. What we are seeing across these United States is funded in large part by corporations engaging in chinese slave labor and the notorious unchallenged usurpation of George Soros. And like the Sublime Perfect Masters of old, Soros will take nothing less than the collapse of the United States at any cost.
Soros’ network is massive. Where a league of outlaws fueled by an endless stream of funding, Marxist ideology and peer pressure answer to centralized radical left organizations that in turn receive public support from Democratic leaders and mockingbird media all tied into the grand nihilist strategy. Portland, Oregon is ground zero. And it’s liberal Mayor found out first hand that his Civil Rights rhetoric is useless against the Marxist maelstrom.
Would Martin Luther King’s movement of non violence continued to march as Americans died in its wake? As American small businesses were torched by his followers? We all know the answer to that, it’s an obvious resounding no.
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