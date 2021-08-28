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Dr Paul Alexander, HHS Senior Advisor, 'POTUS Was Being MisInformed'
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385 views • August 28, 2021
Dr. Paul E. Alexander appeared on "The Stew Peters Show", confirming what we have all suspected, and leaving no doubt about what's really behind the COVID narrative.
Dr. Alexander was not shy about answering the questions surrounding President Trump, the "pandemic" and the "vaccines".
Credit Stew Peters Show and Dr Paul Alexander
www.StewPeters.tv
Dr. Alexander was not shy about answering the questions surrounding President Trump, the "pandemic" and the "vaccines".
Credit Stew Peters Show and Dr Paul Alexander
www.StewPeters.tv
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