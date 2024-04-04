Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TO HELL WITH FAKE COURAGE!
channel image
Stefan Molyneux
1886 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
15 views
Published Yesterday

3 April 2024 Wednesday Night Live!


We discuss the complexity of relationships and parenting, emphasizing the importance of quality time with children, setting boundaries, and expressing love. We tackle the challenging topic of addiction, highlighting its impact and the need to address underlying issues. The conversation shifts to addiction as a coping mechanism for trauma, urging the confrontation of past issues. Personal insights on parenthood, societal expectations, and courage are shared, advocating for proactive action and self-realization for fulfillment.


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, the Truth About Sadism, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
addictionlovecourageevidencephilosophyreasonimpactparentingfantasyrelationshipslivestreamtraumaboundariesfulfillmentquality timefake courage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket