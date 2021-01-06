© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump: We will never give up, we will never concede
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
1104 views • January 06, 2021
Donald Trump has continued to allege election fraud as he addressed supporters at the "Save America" rally in Washington DC.
He said: “These people are not going to take it any longer. They’re not going to take it any longer.
"We will never give up, we will never concede. It doesn't happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved."
He said: “These people are not going to take it any longer. They’re not going to take it any longer.
"We will never give up, we will never concede. It doesn't happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.