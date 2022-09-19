E2: Naturally Eliminating Pre-Cancerous Cervical Cells, Personal Journey

Steader Life Farmcast - Episode 2: Naturally Eliminating Pre-Cancerous Cervical Cells, Personal Journey

🌻 Welcome to Steader Life, a rural alliance of believers sharing knowledge to forge sustainable homesteads, resilient families, and intentional communities through faith, support, and skill-based training https://www.steaderlife.com



🐓 Join our privately hosted homesteading network Steader Nation at https://www.steadernation.com to genuinely connect with other homesteaders outside of big-tech social sites





🌻 For great videos, visit and subscribe to the free Steader Life Channel at https://bit.ly/farmcast





🐓 Today’s Farmcast is powered by True Leaf Market, you can support our mission by using this link to shop, thanks for your support http://bit.ly/tlsprout





🙏 Our programs and resources wouldn’t be possible without you, check out our online Homesteading Academy at https://bit.ly/learn2stead - Together we’re helping to educate future generations to be self-reliant and strong in faith





🐓 Browse the Steader Life Market for our entire collection of recipes, printables, e-books, and homeschool unit studies by going to https://bit.ly/SteaderMarket