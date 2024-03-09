Gangbangers openly sell Fake IDs, Green Cards, SS# to illegal immigrants in NYC

Gangbangers openly sell fake IDs, green cards to illegal immigrants on NYC streets as officials warn of danger





Criminals with ties to MS-13 and other gangs are selling fake green cards and social security cards to migrants on street corners in Queens — a dangerous security threat as rogue newcomers pour into the Big Apple.





This week The Post spotted at least 10 men camped out in broad daylight at four different corners along Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, hawking the bogus documents for $80 to $250.





The forged social security numbers can be used to open up a bank account and potentially obtain a real driver’s license.





Permanent resident cards, also known as green cards, give immigrants the lawful right to live and work in the United States.





Many migrants buy the forgeries to land jobs where employers do not look too carefully at documentation.





But others can have much darker intentions.