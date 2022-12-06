Is Too Much Salt Bad For You?

John and Glenn discuss the war on salt and if too much salt is really bad for you? Does too much salt lead to high blood pressure? Learn the myths about salt in this video.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.