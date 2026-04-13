US should partner with Iran - Joe Kent, Ex-counterterror chief

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US should partner with Iran — Ex-counterterror chief
Joe Kent — who hunted Shia Quds Force in Iraq — says Iran never went on the offense against the US until we were on their borders.
"Whoever controls that geography, you want to be their friends... In the long run, we are better off partnered with any government that wants stability — especially Iran," he said.