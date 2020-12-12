UK : Pigs at the Trough : Tory donors have cashed-in on covid contracts

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Further Info :
The 'Covidarchs' awash with YOUR tax millions: From the pigeon controller to the yoghurt maker, they're the unlikely business people who became as rich as oligarchs on the PPE gravy train:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9045103/PPE-Covidarchs-awash-tax-millions-writes-GUY-ADAMS.html
Source : https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=692301511474055
Zarah Sultana MP
Thanks to Brenda C for the tip.