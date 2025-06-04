This Animal Is Saving Britain's Rivers - here's how

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MPB UK rivers have never been in a worse condition Polluted by raw sewage leeched with toxic agricultural chemicals and industrial waste Even cocaine is seeping into them And if that's not bad enoughthey've been imprisoned in concrete straightened and stripped of their surrounding wetlands and habitats. Is Britain ready for the return of the ambitious engineer the Eurasian beaver?
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzwMj67bt9g