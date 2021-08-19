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GODS WORD VS RELIGIONS WORD
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12 views • August 19, 2021
DO YOU HEAR GODS WORD ?
OR
DO YOU READ AND
TRUST MANS WORDS ?
WHY ?
WHEN YOU CAN HEAR THE WORD
THE ( HOLY SPIRIT OF TRUTH )
INSIDE YOURSELF IN YOUR SPIRIT
FOR THIS IS TRULY HAVING A
RELATIONSHIP WITH THE CREATOR
FROM DUST CAME MAN AND FROM MAN CAME ALL THE WORLDS RELIGIONS AND TO DUST THEY BOTH
SHALL RETURN FOR RELIGIONS ARE MANS WAYS NOT GODS WAY
OR
DO YOU READ AND
TRUST MANS WORDS ?
WHY ?
WHEN YOU CAN HEAR THE WORD
THE ( HOLY SPIRIT OF TRUTH )
INSIDE YOURSELF IN YOUR SPIRIT
FOR THIS IS TRULY HAVING A
RELATIONSHIP WITH THE CREATOR
FROM DUST CAME MAN AND FROM MAN CAME ALL THE WORLDS RELIGIONS AND TO DUST THEY BOTH
SHALL RETURN FOR RELIGIONS ARE MANS WAYS NOT GODS WAY
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