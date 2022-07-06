0705-2022-WHAT WILL CAUSE A 5000% INCREASE IN MORTALITY RATES IN 2022?

Lynn shares information in the synopsis she did of an interview with Todd Callender, US attorney, and Rheimer Fuellmich and His Assistant in Germany. Todd Callender specializes in disabled rights and has worked in disability health and life insurance for more than 20 years. Among others things discussed are the disarming of people’s immune systems with 3 different proteins in the jab. He also discusses the effects of 16 gigahertz on the body whether from cell towers or ventilators. A link to the interview is below.



https://www.bitchute.com/video/mBMFcW4nKDyB/

Lynn will post a blog at Plasma Energy Solution, link below. Until that is posted you can request a pdf of the synopsis by sending an email to [email protected]





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