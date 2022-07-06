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0705-2022-WHAT WILL CAUSE A 5000% INCREASE IN MORTALITY RATES IN 2022?
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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813 views • July 06, 2022

Lynn shares information in the synopsis she did of an interview with Todd Callender, US attorney, and Rheimer Fuellmich and His Assistant in Germany.  Todd Callender specializes in disabled rights and has worked in disability health and life insurance for more than 20 years. Among others things discussed are the disarming of people’s immune systems with 3 different proteins in the jab. He also discusses the effects of 16 gigahertz on the body whether from cell towers or ventilators.  A link to the interview is below.


https://www.bitchute.com/video/mBMFcW4nKDyB/

Lynn will post a blog at Plasma Energy Solution, link below.  Until that is posted you can request a pdf of the synopsis by sending an email to [email protected]


Find out about some great savings for the month of July, 2022, on our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com     Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website. 

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.


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5gmortalityplasma energymilitary exercisemorbiditytodd callendermarburgrheimer fuellmich16 gigaherz
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