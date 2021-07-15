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Will Kristi Noem Be America's Next President?
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70 views • July 15, 2021
Today, we will discuss the daily chart for July 15, 2021. After that, we will respond to a subscriber request to look at the astrological charts of potential political candidates. For today's focus will be on Kristi Neom for President. We will give you our astrological prediction for a potential Presidential win in 2024.
If you would like a computerized astrological natal chart and report, visit the Products page on our website Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoatastrological.com, We have Relationship Charts and Reports and Transit/Daily Horoscope Reports there as well.
If you would like a One on One Astrological Consultation, please visit the Services page on our website www.seacoastastrological.com and book an appointment.
You can also contact us or book an appointment via emaill at [email protected]. If you want more privacy, email us at [email protected]
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, Twitch, Theta.Tv, Twitter, Gab, Odysee, and Youtube.
#astrology #horoscopes #kristinoem
If you would like a computerized astrological natal chart and report, visit the Products page on our website Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoatastrological.com, We have Relationship Charts and Reports and Transit/Daily Horoscope Reports there as well.
If you would like a One on One Astrological Consultation, please visit the Services page on our website www.seacoastastrological.com and book an appointment.
You can also contact us or book an appointment via emaill at [email protected]. If you want more privacy, email us at [email protected]
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, Twitch, Theta.Tv, Twitter, Gab, Odysee, and Youtube.
#astrology #horoscopes #kristinoem
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