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Episode 7 - How to be a Boundary Bad Ass (and not a Boundary B*tch)
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22 views • February 26, 2021
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* Diane's website: www.dianekazer.com
* Killer Breasts Book: https://www.dianekazer.com/killer-breasts
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* Health Coaches can follow Carmen here - https://carmen-hunter-health.mn.co/
* Health Coach Mentorship and Mastery Program - https://learn.instituteforfunctionalhealthcoaching.com/hcmm
Join Carmen and Diane as they chat about Boundaries.
In this podcast they will share what they went through in order to learn their own boundaries and how you can set healthy boundaries in your Friendships, Relationships, Parenting and Work.
KEY POINTS WE COVER:
Types of Boundaries - Protecting yourself with Warrior Walls in ALL areas of your life, Without them we are leaking energy and absorbing others energy, causing sickness, suffering and symptoms
PHYSICAL
Touch
space
EMOTIONAL
Feelings
Trauma
Dismissing, rejecting
4 agreements
Be impeccable with your word
Dont take shit personal
Dont make assumptions
Always do your best
CHEMICAL
As above so below
Trapped trauma, hidden hurts and stuck stories creates a WALL that keeps them in. Toxins get trapped there and sickness ensues.
MENTAL
YOU MUST STAND UP TO THE BULLY WITHIN (As above so below)
12 steps - where did this thought come from...go through that...you get that for being a part of our community
Thoughts
Values
Opinions
beliefs
Symptoms of living Boundary-less
3 steps
CONSTRICTION - check into your body...intuition speaks through it. How does my body feel? CHECK ENGINE LIGHT
GET GROUNDED and in your heart -
OBSERVE - ANALYZE
How to speak Boundaries
QUOTES
Boundaries without consequences are just a suggestion
Boundaries aren’t what others do or keep, it’s what you do to maintain them.
Boundaries are self-love. They protect you. Boundaries are not selfish.
Boundaries are protective not punitive. Protection for Preservation
Be yourself, everyone else is taken
"My marriage fell apart because we didn’t have boundaries or knew what they were...they are the foundation of every relationship you have in your life." - Carmen
* JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE ACTION TAKERS and CHANGE MAKERS GROUP: https://dianekazer.com/action-takers-change-makers/
* Diane's website: www.dianekazer.com
* Killer Breasts Book: https://www.dianekazer.com/killer-breasts
* Explant Solution: https://www.overcomingbreastimplantillness.com
* Diane’s Detox Program: www.warriordetox.com
* Carmen Hunter Health - https://carmenhunterhealth.com/
* Health Coaches can follow Carmen here - https://carmen-hunter-health.mn.co/
* Health Coach Mentorship and Mastery Program - https://learn.instituteforfunctionalhealthcoaching.com/hcmm
Join Carmen and Diane as they chat about Boundaries.
In this podcast they will share what they went through in order to learn their own boundaries and how you can set healthy boundaries in your Friendships, Relationships, Parenting and Work.
KEY POINTS WE COVER:
Types of Boundaries - Protecting yourself with Warrior Walls in ALL areas of your life, Without them we are leaking energy and absorbing others energy, causing sickness, suffering and symptoms
PHYSICAL
Touch
space
EMOTIONAL
Feelings
Trauma
Dismissing, rejecting
4 agreements
Be impeccable with your word
Dont take shit personal
Dont make assumptions
Always do your best
CHEMICAL
As above so below
Trapped trauma, hidden hurts and stuck stories creates a WALL that keeps them in. Toxins get trapped there and sickness ensues.
MENTAL
YOU MUST STAND UP TO THE BULLY WITHIN (As above so below)
12 steps - where did this thought come from...go through that...you get that for being a part of our community
Thoughts
Values
Opinions
beliefs
Symptoms of living Boundary-less
3 steps
CONSTRICTION - check into your body...intuition speaks through it. How does my body feel? CHECK ENGINE LIGHT
GET GROUNDED and in your heart -
OBSERVE - ANALYZE
How to speak Boundaries
QUOTES
Boundaries without consequences are just a suggestion
Boundaries aren’t what others do or keep, it’s what you do to maintain them.
Boundaries are self-love. They protect you. Boundaries are not selfish.
Boundaries are protective not punitive. Protection for Preservation
Be yourself, everyone else is taken
"My marriage fell apart because we didn’t have boundaries or knew what they were...they are the foundation of every relationship you have in your life." - Carmen
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