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Awakening Kundalini and the Chakras.
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111 views • January 31, 2022
Majestic 12 Hub, [1/30/2022 10:33 AM]
#Chakras #EndocrineSystem #Health #TheGreatAwakening #Kundalini #Enlightenment #Health #Ascension #Yoga #DMT
Awakening Kundalini and the Chakras
A very good explanation of the Endrocrine System & Chakra Energy Vortex relationships, the purposes, and the benefits of what this provides to you.
SOURCE (https://youtu.be/9tTKD8uFC3Y)
From Description:
"...
As kundalini ascends, one by one, the seven main energy centers of the body become illuminated, meaning the physiological and psycho-spiritual processes associated with each chakra become optimized. These seven energy centers, all of which are located along the cerebro-spinal column, correspond directly to a major nerve ganglia, endocrine gland, or internal organ and have actually been measured electromagnetically to produce ten-fold stronger biofields than non-chakra points. They each have physiological manifestations related to their location in the physical body, but also extend into the energy body affecting us emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually as well.
..."
Ye Are GODS! (https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/17496)
#Chakras #EndocrineSystem #Health #TheGreatAwakening #Kundalini #Enlightenment #Health #Ascension #Yoga #DMT
Awakening Kundalini and the Chakras
A very good explanation of the Endrocrine System & Chakra Energy Vortex relationships, the purposes, and the benefits of what this provides to you.
SOURCE (https://youtu.be/9tTKD8uFC3Y)
From Description:
"...
As kundalini ascends, one by one, the seven main energy centers of the body become illuminated, meaning the physiological and psycho-spiritual processes associated with each chakra become optimized. These seven energy centers, all of which are located along the cerebro-spinal column, correspond directly to a major nerve ganglia, endocrine gland, or internal organ and have actually been measured electromagnetically to produce ten-fold stronger biofields than non-chakra points. They each have physiological manifestations related to their location in the physical body, but also extend into the energy body affecting us emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually as well.
..."
Ye Are GODS! (https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/17496)
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