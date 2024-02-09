Create New Account
Ballot Battle
Son of the Republic
SCOTUS skeptical of Colorado ballot ban.

DJT sounds off after hearing re: ballot eligibility case.

Even liberal justices are skeptical.

Dems have a Trump insurance policy.

Media censor him once again.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (8 February 2024)

censorshipconstitutionscotussupreme courtjesse wattersdonald trump14th amendment

