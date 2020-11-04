© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rise Up
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • November 04, 2020
God’s people are being called to rise up in these times. This is our time to stand in the gap. Rise and PRAY! Repent! Prepare the way of the Lord! Men in the BIBLE – MOSES, Daniel, Nehemiah humbled their hearts on behalf of Nations, family, lands. These weren’t Presidents, these weren’t chosen leaders of the people, kings of man, but chosen men of GOD. That is who we are. When we repent of the pride, he brings in HIS Salvation. AND it’s perfect and beautiful! We are to stand next to OUR GOD in trials, in testing’s, in times of upheavals! HE is our HOPE!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.