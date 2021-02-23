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Das InYologie Buch eine Schatzkammer des Wissens - 29.05.2021
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Gespräch zwischen Patrick Schönerstedt von Blaupause TV und dem Autor des Buches „InYologie“ André Blank
Quelle des Videos: Vivoterra TV auf YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyYZhL0Ww0dVd8d82lesj9w
Siehe auch Blaupause TV: https://www.blaupause.tv/mediathek.html
Quelle des Videos: Vivoterra TV auf YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyYZhL0Ww0dVd8d82lesj9w
Siehe auch Blaupause TV: https://www.blaupause.tv/mediathek.html
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