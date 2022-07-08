X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [CB]/[JB] Lies Are Not Working, They Are In Trouble & They Know It

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2818a - July 7, 2022
The [CB]/[JB] Lies Are Not Working, They Are In Trouble And They Know It
Protests are spreading across the globe, the people are brought to the precipice and the push back has begun. [JB]/[CB] lies are exposed, Putin is not responsible of what is happening, it is the [CB]/[JB] who created this to bring the population into the GR. The people are now calling all of them out
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.