X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [CB]/[JB] Lies Are Not Working, They Are In Trouble & They Know It

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2818a - July 7, 2022

The [CB]/[JB] Lies Are Not Working, They Are In Trouble And They Know It

Protests are spreading across the globe, the people are brought to the precipice and the push back has begun. [JB]/[CB] lies are exposed, Putin is not responsible of what is happening, it is the [CB]/[JB] who created this to bring the population into the GR. The people are now calling all of them out

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