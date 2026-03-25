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Wireless Health Crisis: 1 in 8 Adults Report EMR Syndrome
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Compose a five-point bulleted summary of the following article text, capturing the most important elements of the text in clear, concise language and formatting into bullet points with 15 words per bullet:

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  • Survey of 3,475 adults found 12.5% Americans report health effects from wireless radiation exposure sources.

  • Study defines EMR Syndrome with symptoms like headaches dizziness insomnia and overlap with asthma autism.

  • Approximately eighty percent of affected individuals also report chemical sensitivity suggesting shared inflammatory biological mechanisms.

  • Research raises concerns for children citing higher radiation absorption developmental risks and increased tumor likelihood.

  • Ongoing debate continues as regulators review outdated safety guidelines amid expanding wireless technologies and public health concerns.



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