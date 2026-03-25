Wireless Health Crisis: 1 in 8 Adults Report EMR Syndrome

Compose a five-point bulleted summary of the following article text, capturing the most important elements of the text in clear, concise language and formatting into bullet points with 15 words per bullet:

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Survey of 3,475 adults found 12.5% Americans report health effects from wireless radiation exposure sources.

Study defines EMR Syndrome with symptoms like headaches dizziness insomnia and overlap with asthma autism.

Approximately eighty percent of affected individuals also report chemical sensitivity suggesting shared inflammatory biological mechanisms.

Research raises concerns for children citing higher radiation absorption developmental risks and increased tumor likelihood.

Ongoing debate continues as regulators review outdated safety guidelines amid expanding wireless technologies and public health concerns.









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