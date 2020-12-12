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SANOFI / GSK IS DELAYING VACCINE ROLLOUT AND AUSTRALIA IS ABANDONING TRIAL
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69 views • December 12, 2020
The race to get a Covid-19 vaccine has been subjected to a relapse, with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline delaying the launch of the vaccine until the end of next year and Australia abandoning the trial after participants returned false-positive HIV tests.
Source link: https://www.randrlife.co.uk/sanofi-gsk-is-delaying-vaccine-rollout-and-australia-is-abandoning-trial/
Source link: https://www.randrlife.co.uk/sanofi-gsk-is-delaying-vaccine-rollout-and-australia-is-abandoning-trial/
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