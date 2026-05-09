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ALERT: MAJOR RECESSION INDICATOR! - We Could Be Seeing 2008 All Over Again!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the latest recession indicator as Home Depot sees a 25% drop in share value from its record high. Similarly, in 2007, Home Depot saw a 23% drop from all time highs leading into a historic market crash which in many ways still continues to this day.


The recession never ended in 2008. It has only been papered over. Still, on an official level, as we see Home Depot indicators, their main competition is also falling fast with countless locations closed.


As President Trump recently claimed the markets were way up on Thursday and gas prices were down, the exact opposite was true. The Dow was down and the gas prices were up. We are being delivered doublethink.


Markets have been dangerously bubbled for nearly 2 decades. The market manipulation is blatant. Banks are collapsing and larger banks are buying up the smaller ones as a type of amalgamation which represents the digital monopolies to come.


Gary Shilling who predicted the 2008 recession is also alerting the public that we are seeing an imminent disaster ahead once again.


As we get information on so-called "UFO Files," never forget that Paul Krugman once said, if we want to stimulate the economy, the government should fake an alien invasion. Perhaps the government was listening too closely.


As people struggle to afford food and housing, BlackRock continues to buy up everything, the Strait of Hormuz closure is devastating an already scarce food and oil market, money printing has caused devastating inflation and banks are bankrupt. Where does that leave us in 5 years? Actually, where does that leave us in 1 year?


Prepare yourself. The reset is being constructed before our eyes.


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World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
trumpfreedomnewspoliticseconomymarketsconspiracystrait of hormuzdollarrecessionbanksfinanceinflationhome depotjosh sigurdsongreat resetcbdcwammark gonzales
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