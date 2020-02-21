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Iranian City Of 1.2 Million On Lockdown Due To Coronavirus?!?!?! What Is Really Going On?
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296 views • February 21, 2020
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Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qom
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/schools-closing-in-qom-iran-after-coronavirus-outbreak/1739052#
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1230259416341139457
https://twitter.com/hectorology/status/1230247971540783114?s=09
https://twitter.com/hectorology/status/1230248981784981504
https://twitter.com/hectorology/status/1230249429107535877
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee1/status/1230262104353099776
https://twitter.com/BehtarIran/status/1230281076385439745
https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=auto&tl=en&u=https://www.alhurra.com/a/%D9%81%D9%8A%D8%AF%D9%8A%D9%88-%D8%B0%D8%B9%D8%B1-%D9%88%D9%82%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D9%85%D9%83%D8%A7%D9%81%D8%AD%D8%A9-%D8%B4%D8%BA%D8%A8-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D9%82%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A8%D8%B3%D8%A8%D8%A8-%D9%83%D9%88%D8%B1%D9%88%D9%86%D8%A7/534657.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=g7fWLs6pl78&feature=emb_logo
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/cnnbrk
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2020/feb/19/providence-sacred-heart-will-treat-five-patients-w/
https://mobile.twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1230337382701989888
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/elton-john-cancel-shows-new-zealand-pneumonia
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel Evolutionary Energy Arts 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qom
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/schools-closing-in-qom-iran-after-coronavirus-outbreak/1739052#
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1230259416341139457
https://twitter.com/hectorology/status/1230247971540783114?s=09
https://twitter.com/hectorology/status/1230248981784981504
https://twitter.com/hectorology/status/1230249429107535877
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee1/status/1230262104353099776
https://twitter.com/BehtarIran/status/1230281076385439745
https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=auto&tl=en&u=https://www.alhurra.com/a/%D9%81%D9%8A%D8%AF%D9%8A%D9%88-%D8%B0%D8%B9%D8%B1-%D9%88%D9%82%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D9%85%D9%83%D8%A7%D9%81%D8%AD%D8%A9-%D8%B4%D8%BA%D8%A8-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D9%82%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A8%D8%B3%D8%A8%D8%A8-%D9%83%D9%88%D8%B1%D9%88%D9%86%D8%A7/534657.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=g7fWLs6pl78&feature=emb_logo
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/cnnbrk
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2020/feb/19/providence-sacred-heart-will-treat-five-patients-w/
https://mobile.twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1230337382701989888
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/elton-john-cancel-shows-new-zealand-pneumonia
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