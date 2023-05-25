DC COP TIED TO ANTIFA AND MORE GOV. SCAMS! THE TRUTH IS HERE!!

Covid-Vax injured Americans have filed a lawsuit against Biden and his cronies over censorship. We discuss how your friendly leaders have been treating them during this process. Plus, the DC cop who has Antifa ties and how she re-arranged the face of...A LADY...during the Jan 6th debacle organized by the left. And will Joe Biden sit down with Musk for an unscripted Twitter Space interview? Hahahaha...yeah right!
Welcome to...The Freedom Ring!
Source" The Epoch Times, The Gateway Pundit, NY Post, The Bible, and common sense!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.