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Ολοκαύτωμα Καλαβρύτων και μαρτυρίες.
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61 views • January 01, 2020
Στην ραδιοφωνική εκπομπή "Ελεύθεροι Έλληνες" στις 22.03.2019, ο Αξιωματικός Καταδρομών ε.α. , Ανδρέας Πετρόπουλος, φιλοξενεί την συναγωνίστρια Γιώτα η οποία έζησε και μεγάλωσε στην περιοχή των Καλαβρύτων και μας μεταφέρει μαρτυρίες και γεγονότα από αυτόπτες μάρτυρες που επέζησαν και της αφηγήθηκαν τα περιστατικά.
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